Yes We Can Civitan Club members recently helped Kathy Eck celebrate 25 years of service with the club.
Eck joined the Enid Civitan Club in 1989 and served as president in 2002. She also served as treasurer for four years and worked as chair on many projects. During her tenure the Civitan Homes were opened on 1314 N. Garland.
Eck and her husband David, along with Elaine Johns and Larry Brummal, were the new Citivan Club builders for Yes We Can, chartered in 2006. They focus on the special needs community, with many service projects and club activities.
Currently, there are 19 members and they meet the second and fourth Thursdays each month at 5:30 p.m. at The Wooden Nickel Restaurant, 423 N. Grand.
Membership is open to adults interested in joining. For more information, call Eck at (580) 237-3630.
