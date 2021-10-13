ENID, Okla. — The Enid library is hosting a yoga class starting Thursday for people of any age, mobility or experience level.
The Easy Yoga for Everyone classes will be held at 10 a.m. Thursdays in October at Public Library of Enid and Garfield County. The class will continue on Mondays in November at 5:15 p.m.
The program is part of health literacy programming offered this fall at the library, at 120 W. Maine, thanks to recent a federal grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
Participants will learn gentle moves that can be performed seated, while standing and holding a chair back for balance, or while free standing. Participants may bring their own mats or make use of one provided by the library. Children are welcome when accompanied by an adult.
For more information about this event and others, visit the library’s website at enid.okpls.org.
