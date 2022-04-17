ENID, Okla. — Children holding Easter baskets and waiting behind a single-rope fence chimed in when the five-second countdown began.
“Five! Four! Three! Two! One!” they yelled, before scrambling to pick up thousands of Easter eggs off the ground at Oakwood Christian Church on Saturday afternoon.
Sophia and Henry Caldwell placed the plastic eggs lying on the ground into their baskets as their parents watched. Within minutes, all the Easter eggs had been collected, and the siblings moved on to more activities.
Melissa Caldwell, the siblings’ mother, said she hopes her children remember all of the times they spent out celebrating Easter.
“We run into so many people here, and everyone just gets to come together,” Caldwell said. “We love the experience, and ... I think it’s a good opportunity for them to learn the love of Jesus.”
A variety of Easter events occurred on Saturday, as local churches and the city of Enid’s Parks and Recreation Department brought community members together to celebrate the holiday.
Karen Haggard, event coordinator with the city of Enid, said Egg-A-Palooza, which featured egg hunts, carnival-style games, $1 hotdogs and raffle ticket prizes, attracted a bigger crowd than expected at Crosslin Park, especially with Saturday’s colder temperatures and roughly 20 mph wind.
Haggard said events like Egg-A-Palooza (the second Easter event hosted by the city of Enid) and other holiday-themed events like Christmas in the Park at Meadowlake Park help bring more people into local parks.
The events also give children opportunities to make new friends and have fun outside, she said.
“I feel like we all spend so much time behind devices and not so much out in the open anymore like we used to,” Haggard said. “Getting your kids out here and involved in things like this to interact with other kids their age — I hope they remember having fun.”
In addition to three egg hunts, Easter Eggstravaganza had a “Hay Ride Eggsperience,” which featured volunteer actors portraying the resurrection of Jesus, as well as animals from A2Z Therapeutic Petting Zoo.
Eric Keller, senior pastor at Oakwood Christian Church, said the event gives kids an chance to “see what Easter is all about,” especially through the “Eggsperience.”
“We have seen the gospel presentation ... really has an impact on people,” Keller said. “It’s a good reminder to people that bunnies and eggs are fun, ... but it’s really about Jesus. It’s really about His death and resurrection.”
