ENID, Okla. — Traffic and parking downtown will be impacted during a month-long mill and overlay of East Randolph starting next week.

Downtown parking along East Randolph between South Washington and the railroad tracks will be closed from Oct. 3-5 and Oct. 10-12 but will remain open the during the remainder of the construction.

The mill and overlay along Randolph, the second half of the road reconstruction project, will be occurring from Oct. 3-20.

Motorists should expect delays and drive with caution in this area during the construction effort.

Ewald is copy editor and city/education reporter for the Enid News & Eagle.

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Send an email to aewald@enidnews.com.

