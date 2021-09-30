ENID, Okla. — Traffic and parking downtown will be impacted during a month-long mill and overlay of East Randolph starting next week.
Downtown parking along East Randolph between South Washington and the railroad tracks will be closed from Oct. 3-5 and Oct. 10-12 but will remain open the during the remainder of the construction.
The mill and overlay along Randolph, the second half of the road reconstruction project, will be occurring from Oct. 3-20.
Motorists should expect delays and drive with caution in this area during the construction effort.
