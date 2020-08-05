ENID, Okla. — A truck struck the East Maine bridge Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, damaging the vehicle but not causing any injuries, according to Enid police.
An Enid Police Department officer was called to the scene of the accident, near 3rd and Maine, at about 11 a.m., and the area was cleared by 12:30 p.m.
