NESCATUNGA, Okla. — The area east of Salt Plains Lake was rattled by a series of earthquakes Sunday afternoon, U.S. Geological Survey reported.
The first quake was the strongest, measuring magnitude 3.8. It happened at 5:21 p.m. and was centered about 4.35 miles east of Nescatunga at a depth of about 4.35 miles, according to USGS. It originally was reported as being magnitude 4.1, but was downgraded.
The second followed at 5:24 p.m. and measured magnitude 3.8. It was about 4.35 miles east of Nescatunga at a depth of nearly 5 miles.
The third measured magnitude 3.1 and happened at 5:28 p.m. It was centered nearly 5 miles east-northeast of Nescatunga at a depth of about 4.35 miles, according to USGS.
The quakes were felt throughout the area, with readers posting on the News & Eagle's Facebook page having felt them in Enid, Hillsdale, Jet, Cherokee, Lahoma, Helena, Goltry, Ringwood, Pond Creek, Burlington, Drummond and Covington.
"I live 8 miles from the epicenter between Pond Creek and Nash," Candy Wilson Kent posted. "The quakes felt like a semi hit my house."
"Hit hard in Nescatunga!" Kathy Oliphant posted. "Hard shaking & rattled everything!!"
