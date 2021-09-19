NESCATUNGA, Okla. — The area east of Salt Plains Lake was rattled by a series of earthquakes Sunday afternoon, U.S. Geological Survey reported.
The first quake was the strongest, measuring magnitude 4.1. It happened at 5:21 p.m. and was centered about 5 miles east of Nescatunga at a depth of about 1.5 miles, according to USGS.
The second followed at 5:24 p.m. and measured magnitude 3.8. It was about 5.6 miles east of Nescatunga at a depth of just under a mile.
The third measured magnitude 3.1 and happened at 5:28 p.m. It was centered about 5.6 miles east-northeast of Nescatunga at a depth of about half a mile, according to USGS.
