MEDFORD, Okla. — A magnitude 4.5 earthquake centered 4.5 northwest of Medford was felt in Enid and as far south as Oklahoma City and as east as Bixby, according to US Geological Survey and social media posts.
The quake was recorded at 11:10 a.m. and was 4.9 miles deep, according to USGS.
It was the first quake of a magnitude greater than 4.0 felt in the state since a 4.1 west of Shattuck May 25, and the largest quake felt in Oklahoma since a magnitude 4.6 northwest of Lucien on April 7, 2018, according to the USGS.
There were no immediate reports of damage.
On a News & Eagle Facebook post, commenters said they were shocked by the intensity and duration of the quake.
"I was on the couch," one commenter said. "Felt the couch shudder sideways and the floor felt like it was rumbling."
"Very powerful quake in Enid. It shook my whole house," one Enid resident said.
