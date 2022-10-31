By Enid News & Eagle
ENID, Okla. — Garfield County residents can start voting Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, for the general election.
Those who want to take advantage of the early voting period will have to go to Garfield County Election Board, 903 Failing. Hours for early voting are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day Tuesday, and voters will have to go to their designated polling places. Anyone who is in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
“You do not need to provide an excuse to vote early. Oklahoma allows early voting for all elections conducted through the State Election Board — from school board and municipal elections to state and federal elections,” said Coulten Cue, Garfield County Election Board secretary. “This is a great option for those who will be out of town on election day or who want to avoid long lines.”
Voters will decide many state and federal races:
• Governor — Natalie Bruno, Libertarian; Kevin Stitt, Republican; Joy Hofmeister, Democrat; and Ervin Stone Yen, independent.
• Lieutenant Governor — Chris Powell, Libertarian; Matt Pinnell, Republican; and Melinda L. Alizadeh-Fard, Democrat.
• Attorney General — Lynda Steele, Libertarian, and Gentner F. Drummond, Republican.
• State Treasurer — Gregory J. Sadler, Libertarian; Todd Russ, Republican; and Charles De Coune, Democrat.
• Superintendent of Public Instruction — Ryan Walters, Republican, and Jena Nelson, Democrat.
• Commissioner of Labor — Will Daughtery, Libertarian; Leslie Kathryn Osborn, Republican; and Jack Henderson, Democrat.
• U.S. Senator (unexpired term) — Robert Murphy, Libertarian; Markwayne Mullin, Republican; Kendra Horn, Democrat; and Ray Woods, independent.
• U.S. Senator — Kenneth D. Blevins, Libertarian; James Lankford, Republican; Madison Horn, Democrat; and Michael L. Delaney, independent.
• U.S. Representative — Frank D. Lucas, Republican, and Jeremiah A. Ross, Democrat.
All voters also will be able to vote on judicial retention for Oklahoma Supreme Court and Oklahoma Court of Civil Appeals.
Voters in state House District 40 will choose between incumbent Republican Rep. Chad Caldwell and Democrat challenger Nicholas Payne.
Waukomis residents only will vote on a proposition to make the clerk-treasurer position an appointed one by the Waukomis Board of Trustees. If approved, the proposal would take effect in April 2023.
Garfield County Election Board can be reached at (580) 237-6016 or by email at GarfieldCounty@elections.ok.gov.
