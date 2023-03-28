In-person absentee voting, more commonly referred to as early voting in Oklahoma, for the Tuesday, April 4, 2023, board of education and statutory municipal general election begins soon.
From 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, and Friday, March 31, voters can go to Garfield County Election Board, 903 Failing, to cast their ballots.
No excuse is needed to vote early by in-person absentee ballot, but individuals must vote in the county in which they are registered.
Voters in several Garfield County towns will have something to vote on.
• City of Enid, Ward 2 Commissioner: Derwin L. Norwood Jr. and Doug Boyle.
• Town of Kremlin, Board of Trustees: Larry Keller, Jamie Maddox, Lindsey Henry Staley and Andy Minnick.
• Town of Lahoma, Board of Trustees: Katie A. Pheatt, Milton Carl David, Jr., Christian Gunning and Kenneth Hansen.
• Town of North Enid, Board of Trustees (unexpired term): James Dodson and James L. Coleman.
• Town of Waukomis: Board of Trustees, Office No. 1: Kevin Thedford and David Schemmer; and Board of Trustees, Office No. 5: Larry Schroeder and Michael Hellman.
• Waukomis Public Schools: School bond issue.
• Pioneer-Pleasant Vale Schools: School bond issue.
• Pond Creek-Hunter Schools: Board member of Office No. 3: Jason Williams and Jeff Scott; and board member of Office No. 5 (unexpired term): Micah Barr and Jay Miller.
• Mulhall-Orlando Public Schools: Two school bond issues.
• Cimarron Public Schools: Board member of Office No. 3: Gary Naugle, Jr. and Chris Patterson; and a school bond issue.
Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, and voters will have to go to their designated polling places.
To find your polling place and view a sample ballot for your precinct, visit https://okvoterportal.okelections.us.
