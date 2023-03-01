In-person absentee voting, more commonly referred to as early voting in Oklahoma, is available to all registered voters for the March 7 special election.
From 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, and Friday, March 3, voters can go to Garfield County Election Board, 903 Failing, to cast their ballots.
No excuse is needed to vote early by in-person absentee ballot, but voters must in the county in which they are registered.
State Question 820, a proposed measure to legalize recreational use of marijuana for people 21 years old and older, will be voted on. For more information about SQ 820, visit https://sos.ok.gov/documents/questions/820.pdf.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 7.
To view a sample ballot, visit https://okvoterportal.okelections.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.