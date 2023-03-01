Precinct

Garfield County Election Board. (Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle)

 Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle

In-person absentee voting, more commonly referred to as early voting in Oklahoma, is available to all registered voters for the March 7 special election.

From 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, and Friday, March 3, voters can go to Garfield County Election Board, 903 Failing, to cast their ballots.

No excuse is needed to vote early by in-person absentee ballot, but voters must in the county in which they are registered.

State Question 820, a proposed measure to legalize recreational use of marijuana for people 21 years old and older, will be voted on. For more information about SQ 820, visit https://sos.ok.gov/documents/questions/820.pdf.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 7.

To view a sample ballot, visit https://okvoterportal.okelections.us.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you