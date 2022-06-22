ENID, Okla. — Early voting will begin Thursday for the primary election, and some Garfield County voters will face a crowded ballot.
Early voting will be held at Garfield County Election Board, 903 Failing.
Hours for early voting will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Regular precinct polling places will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Registered Republicans will have the most races in which they will chose their nominees for the general election in November.
All registered Republicans in the county will be able to vote on:
• Governor — incumbent Kevin Stitt and challengers Mark Sherwood, Moira McCabe and Joel Kintsel.
• Auditor and Inspector — incumbent Cindy Byrd and challenger Steven W. McQuillen.
• Attorney General — incumbent John M. O'Connor and challenger Gentner F. Drummond.
• State Treasurer — Todd Russ, David B. Hooten and Clark Jolley.
• Superintendent of Public Instruction — April Grace, Ryan Walters, John Cox and William E. Crozier.
• Labor Commissioner — incumbent Leslie Kathryn Osborn and challengers Keith Swinton and Sean Roberts.
• Corporation Commissioner — Todd Thomsen, Kim David, Harold D. Spradling and Justin Hornback.
• U.S. Senate — incumbent James Lankford and challengers Joan Farr and Jackson Lahmeyer.
• U.S. Senate (unexpired term) — Laura Moreno, Nathan Dahm, Jessica Jean Garrison, Michael Coibion, Luke Holland, Markwayne Mullin, John F. Tompkins, Scott Pruitt, T.W. Shannon, Adam Holley, Randy J. Grellner, Alex Gray and Paul Royse.
• U.S. House — incumbent Frank D. Lucas and challengers Wade Burleson and Stephen Butler.
Republicans who live in Garfield County District 3 will decide who gets the county commission seat, since no Democrat candidate filed. Incumbent James C. Simunek is facing challenger Clarence Maly. The district covers roughly the western one-third of the county.
Democrats in Garfield County will vote on:
• Governor — Connie Johnson and Joy Hofmeister.
• U.S. Senate — Brandon Wade, Madison Horn, Arya Azma, Jo Glenn, Dennis L. Baker and Jason Bollinger.
All registered Enid voters, regardless of party, will vote on a 25-year continuation of the OG&E franchise to provide electrical service to Enid.
Sample ballots can be viewed at https://tinyurl.com/ENEsampleballots62822.
If not candidates receive a majority of the votes, runoff elections will be held Aug. 23. The general election will be Nov. 8.
