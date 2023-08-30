Early voting will begin Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, for voters in the Chisholm Public Schools district who want to cast ballots in the school bond issue election.
“You don’t need to provide an excuse to vote early," said Shari Monsees, Garfield County Election Board secretery. "Oklahoma allows early voting for all elections conducted by the county election board or State Election Board — from school board and municipal elections to state and federal elections. This is a great option for those who will be out of town on Election Day or who want to avoid long lines.”
Voters will decide two propositions totaling $3.425 million.
One proposition, for $3.175 million, will fund new heating and air conditioning at the high school, new technology and band uniforms. The second bond is $250,000 for transportation. School bond issues require a 60% supermajority to pass.
Early voting is available 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 7-8 at the Garfield County Election Board office, 903 Failing. Early voting is not available at polling locations.
Some voters may need assistance to vote because they are blind or visually disabled, physically disabled or infirmed, or illiterate. Such individuals may request to have an assistant or vote privately and independently using the ATI device attached to the voting device. Those who require assistance should talk to their precinct official or contact the election board for instructions.
To contact Garfield County Election Board, call (580) 237-6016 or email GarfieldCounty@elections.ok.gov.
