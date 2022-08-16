Garfield County voters will head to the polls Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, to decide a proposition to fund expansion of Garfield County Detention Facility.
The proposal before voters would increase the county sales tax by 0.30%, or 30 cents on every $100 spent, for a 20-year period beginning on Jan. 1, 2023, to fund the operation, maintenance, construction, equipping and improvement of the jail and its facilities.
In addition to the sales tax revenue, about $2.7 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds provided to the county would be applied toward the project.
The proposal would enlarge the jail by 82 beds in dormitory-style housing, add 16,000 square feet and renovate part of the current 45,000-square-foot building. It also would provide for medical, administrative and visitation spaces, as well as a space for educational and religious programs.
All county voters, regardless of political affiliation, will be able vote on the jail tax proposition.
Republican voters in the county also will decide their party nominees in four statewide races in Tuesday's runoff:
• State treasurer — Todd Russ and Clark Jolley.
• Superintendent of public instruction — Ryan Walters and April Grace.
• Labor commissioner — Leslie Kathryn Osborn and Sean Roberts.
• Oklahoma Corporation Commission — Kim David and Todd Thomsen.
The winners of the GOP primaries will advance to the November general election.
Democrats will chose their party's nominee in one race, the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Sen. James Lankford. Madison Horn and Jason Bollinger are on the ballot, and the winner will face Lankford in November.
Early voting will begin Thursday at Garfield County Election Board, 903 Failing.
Garfield County Election Board Secretary Coulten Cue said early voting is open to all voters.
“You do not need to provide an excuse to vote early," he said. "Oklahoma allows early voting for all elections conducted through the State Election Board — from school board and municipal elections to state and federal elections. This is a great option for those who will be out of town on Election Day or who want to avoid long lines."
Early voting will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Regular polling places will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.