ALVA, Okla. — The 51st annual Nescatunga Arts Festival is approaching next month.
The festival is happening on the downtown square in Alva 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022, followed by the Salt Fork June Jam that will take over the square at the close of the arts festival until 9 p.m.
Early registration deadlines are approaching for fine artists, crafters, authors and sugar artists. The early registration is on Friday, May 20. Registration will continue to be accepted for the arts festival after this date; however, the fees will double in price. Forms and more information are available at www.nescatunga.org.
Booth space for fine artists, crafters and authors is $25 for the first space and $15 for additional spaces but will increase to $50 after the early deadline. Fees to enter the Sugar Show are $10 per category but will double to $20 after the early deadline.
Students may register in all areas free of charge.
{span style=”font-size: 1.17em;”}Art categories{/span}Fine arts categories include oil/acrylic, watercolor, pastels, mixed media, graphics/pen and ink/pencil, printing making, photography, pottery, sculpture (wood, metal, mineral), fiber arts like quilting/weaving/basketry, and designer arts and jewelry. Book authors also are welcome.
Craft categories include wood toys/furniture, ceramics/glass, clothing, soft toys, decorative items, jewelry, craft food, repurposed items, home goods/accessories, and other items.
Anyone who would like to have quilts on display in the Woods County Courthouse also needs to contact Quilt Show Chair Rose Mary McFall at (580) 829-3011.
Eleven different entertainment acts are scheduled to perform on the bandstand stage on the courthouse lawn throughout the event, and a number of family fun activities also will be available on the lawn.
Sugar Show
Nescatunga committee members also are excited about the new event they have added to the day’s festivities in the Sugar Show that will take place in the eXtreme building, 425 College.
Nescatunga secretary April Ridgway first got the idea for a Sugar Show after some of the cookies she had created were referred to as works of art, so she started thinking about having a time and a place where local decorators could show their talents in Alva.
“I am hoping that I can inspire the participants to really stretch themselves and bring items that reflect creativity and artistry using the medium of sugar, cookies, cake and frosting.” she said.
The sugar artists may enter decorated cakes, cookies and cupcakes. All cakes should have at least two tiers, and a dozen decorated cookies and cupcakes should be created in those categories.
There will be three divisions: Professionals, who may enter with non-edible “dummy” cakes as well as edible cakes; and aspiring artists and students, who will enter with edible cakes.
Items will be judged on overall appearance, number of techniques used, precision, originality of design and level of difficulty.
There will be one first-place prize in each category, a $100 Best of Show prize sponsored by BancCentral, and a $100 People’s Choice award sponsored by Holder Drug.
Those who entered will be able to set up their displays from 8 to 8:45 a.m. on June 4 with judging to begin at 9 a.m. The public will be allowed to enter the building at about 10:30 a.m.
Questions about the Sugar Show can be directed to Ridgway at (580) 917-0101 or maxandapril@hotmail.com. Additional details are available at www.nescatunga.org/sugar-show.
For additional information on the arts festival, email the Festival committee at NescatungaArts@yahoo.com. More information also is available on the website or by visiting the festival’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/nescatungaarts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.