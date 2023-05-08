ALVA, Okla. — Nescatunga Arts and Humanities Council is extending its early bird registration for the three-day Nescatunga Arts Festival slated for June 2-4, 2023, at Percefull Fieldhouse on the Northwestern Oklahoma State University campus.
“Registration for fine arts and crafts booths is going very well, but the council members decided to give these vendors and sugar show entries one more week at the early bird rate before doubling the registration fee,” according to a council press release. “Additional sugar show entries are still needed to make a great contest.”
Early registration deadline now is May 12.
This is the first year the 52nd festival will be held in the field house and the nearby gym and in outside areas on the Northwestern campus. Organizers said they changed locations has allowed them to plan for one location and to offer inside and outside spaces to vendors.
Festival and Sugar Show registration
Booth registration for the arts festival is open to fine artists and crafters. Registration forms for those entries are at www.nescatunga.org. Spaces for 12x12 booths are available for $40 for the first space and $25 for each additional space. Once space is full in Percefull Fieldhouse, artists and crafters will be assigned booth space inside the small gym in the Health and Sports Science Education building. A handful of artists and crafters have requested space outside. In the case of inclement weather, the outside booths will have the option to move inside to the small gym.
The Sugar Show is open to decorated cakes, cookies and cupcakes at all skill levels. Entry is $25 and $15 for additional entries. The first entry price will double to $50 after May 12. Professionals may enter one non-edible cake using dummy layers as well as one edible cake, along with a dozen decorated cookies and a dozen cupcakes. Aspiring Sugar Arts and students may enter one edible cake, along with a dozen cookies and cupcakes.
Students may enter the arts festival and receive one free booth space. Students entering the Sugar Show also will pay no fee.
Questions about the Sugar Show should be directed to April Ridgway at (580) 917-0101 or maxandapril@hotmail.com.
Festival information
The festival kicks off at 6 p.m. June 2 with arts and crafts booths open and live outdoor entertainment through 10 p.m. On June 3, the schedule is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for arts, crafts, inside entertainment and outside games. Live outdoor entertainment will resume from 6-10 p.m. The final day of the event will be noon to 3 p.m., with arts and crafts booths available along with live indoor entertainment.
A concession area will be available on June 3 and various food trucks will be selling goods throughout the three-day event.
One of the council’s biggest fundraisers to help provide scholarships to local graduating seniors is the annual Gourmet Food Booth. Donated baked goods from the public are needed to make the event successful. Items will be sold on Saturday. Local bakers who would like to donate can contact Nicki Chaffee at (580) 430-5450.
The annual Quilt Show will take place inside Percefull Fieldhouse. Those interested in displaying quilts can contact Rose Mary McFall at (580) 829-3011 by May 29. Quilters may call or text, as well, to arrange a drop-off/pick-up of quilts to display, if needed.
Those wishing to support the festival and council can become a member. Annual dues are $25 and can be mailed to P.O. Box 152 or paid online via PayPal at https://paypal.me/NescatungaArts. Donations to Nescatunga are welcomed to help defray costs for the festival and other activities. Anyone interested in volunteering to help at the festival should contact the committee.
For information on the arts festival — sponsored by the Nescatunga Arts and Humanities Council, in cooperation with Alva Chamber of Commerce, city of Alva Tourism Committee and NWOSU — go to www.nescatunga.org or www.facebook.com/nescatungaarts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.