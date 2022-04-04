The Enid News & Eagle has recently added the Vance Air Scoop weekly newspaper and the Neighbor weekly section to its E-Edition content.
Air Scoop is included in Friday’s E-Edition and The Neighbor is now added to Satuday’s E-Edition.
The E-Edition is the Enid News & Eagle’s digital newspaper that is available every day to digital and Total Access subscribers. The E-Edition is an exact replica of the printed News & Eagle with all pages in color.
“We’ve been adding content to our E-Editions over the last year,” said Publisher Cindy Allen. “Our E-Editions include Parade and Spry magazines as well as additional content that we don’t have room for in the printed edition.
The E-Edition often features extra sports content during large sports events, such as the Olympics or other sports tournaments. E-Editions can also include advertising content not found in the print edition.
“We continue to look for ways to add content for our subscribers,” Allen said. “The News & Eagle is able to deliver content to our readers in a number of different ways. The E-Edition is available to subscribers Tuesday through Sunday by 4 a.m.”
Print subscribers who have not activated their digital subscriptions by do so by calling 580-548-8115.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.