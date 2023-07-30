ENID, Okla. — One of the more popular trends in the U.S. market today is e-bikes. The North America electric bicycle market size is expected to grow in the U.S. from 1.76 billion in 2023 to 4.10 billion by 2028, according to market reports.
Micah Stone, owner of the Bike Shop, said he is selling two to three electric bikes a week. “I’ve been told by other bike shop owners that it is now 50% of their business,” he said.
An electric hybrid bike is like a normal hybrid bike, but equipped with an electric motor that gives you additional power to your pedaling action. This can help you get some exercise or move around quicker and more comfortably.
The biggest visual difference between hybrid bikes and road bikes is the handlebars. Road bikes come with “drop” handlebars which curve around. This allows the rider to get into a more aerodynamic riding position.
Hybrid bikes come with flat handlebars which put the rider in a more upright riding position. Hybrid bikes can combine aspects of multiple bikes and can be an electric bike that also works well in town and off-road.
It can also be entirely traditional or with some mountain bike features. It’s best suited for someone looking for something more like a mountain bike but still rides well on paved roads.
Matt Garis, who owns Out On A Limb north of town on U.S. 81, also sells the electric bikes. Garis manufactures and sells hunting equipment and said the e-bike is great for hunting.
“They don’t make any noise and you can ride out to your tree stand or find the best place to be,” Garis said. He makes tree sticks to climb up in trees and has a packable tree stand that can be carried on your back. “You can take this equipment on an electric bike,” Garis said.
Some of the benefits of an electric hybrid bike include: More durable frame than a road bike but a lighter weight than a mountain bike, and lower seated position and center of gravity for easier handling, starting, stopping and dismounting.
Stone said you can peddle your bike to start it or use a throttle which will allow you to ride without pedaling. In the U.S., e-bikes are given three classifications.
Class 1: The motor only works when the rider is pedaling; maximum speed is 20 mph.
Class 2: Featuring a throttle, the rider doesn’t need to pedal for this bike to go; maximum speed is 20 mph.
Class 3: The motor only works when the rider is pedaling; maximum speed is 28 mph and the bike must have a speedometer.
Pedal assist is an e-bike function that requires the user to pedal in order for the motor to activate. The whole purpose is to make cruising feel nearly effortless, while still giving the rider plenty of control over steering, speed and more.
Even if there are hills, turns or slight inclines, pedal assist will still power up your ride — all you have to do is keep your feet moving. The sensation will feel like a welcome push forward and there won’t be much resistance on your pedals.
When an e-bike rider turns on the throttle, which usually is a button or grip twist on the handlebar, the bike just propels forward using the battery pack and motor. It sounds similar to how a motorcycle or a scooter works.
With a throttle, the power you desire is on-demand and is not affected by how fast (or slow) your legs are working. However, using the throttle can drain a battery quite quickly, not to mention these types of bikes aren’t legal everywhere. They can also be potentially dangerous, especially if you apply too much throttle when you’re not yet in motion.
In Oklahoma, an e-bike is regulated like a bicycle so the same road rules apply to both. E-bikes aren’t subject to any sort of registration, licensing or insurance.
Oklahoma designates the three e-bike classes. Anyone under 16 is not permitted to operate a Class 3 e-bike, but they are cleared to ride as a passenger.
Class 3 e-bikes are not allowed on a trail, bike path or multipurpose path, unless the path is within or adjacent to a highway or roadway, or if they are specifically allowed by local authority or state agency with jurisdiction.
Stone started in the bicycle business on the corner of Monroe and Garriott in 1978. He moved downtown in 2000 and he and his wife Jenniffer bought their current store in 2004. He has 20 electric bikes on the floor and 10 more in stock.
“I still like coming to work every day,” Stone said. He encourages people to come down and test drive an e-bike. “We have them in all prices from under $1,000 to over $4,000,” he said.
Garis has a few Coffman bikes and currently has a Black Max all-wheeldrive e-bike for sale at $3,999. “This is a great bike for hunting and I guess you could herd cows with it too,” Garis said.
He also has a cheaper Mamba and can help a customer order a bike with his discount. “I think the best thing to do is just come ride one,” he said.
In 2011, Garis moved out north to his current location on U.S. 81 and manufactures almost anything a customer needs. He also manages the McCullough Lab at Autry Technology Center.
“Now I help other people build what they need,” he said.
The Bike Shop is located at 202 W. Randolph or call (580) 233-4333. Garis can be reached at Out On A Limb at (580) 541-3794 or outonalimbmfg.com.
