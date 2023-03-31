ENID, Okla. — March definitely went out like a roaring lion Friday, March 31, 2023.
High winds were causing fire concerns, sparking power lines and creating a dusty atmosphere in Northwest Oklahoma and other parts of the state Friday afternoon.
As of early afternoon the Mesonet weather-recording site at Breckinridge had recorded a wind gust of 77 mph in Garfield County, the highest in the state at that time.
Enid Fire Department responded to a fire call on Robertson Road north of Enid but quickly extinguished it. A wildfire caused evacuations in Oklahoma City, according to news reports.
Winds are forecast to decrease overnight, with gusts in the 30 mph range, according to the National Weather Service.
Saturday's forecast calls for a high near 65, with north-northwest wind at 5-14 mph and gusts as high as 21 mph.
Winds are expected to pick up again on Sunday, with patchy, blowing dust between noon and 3 p.m., according to the NWS. Sustained winds will be 13-18 mph in the morning and increase to 20-25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph, the NWS predicts. High temperature will be near 75.
