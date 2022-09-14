ENID, Okla. — Lynn Dunn received a nice surprise this week from Oklahoma Association of Realtors in the form of the Good Neighbor Award.
A donation of $1,000 was made to 4RKIDS on behalf of Dunn's work with the organization. Dunn is a teacher at Longfellow Middle School and teaches reading to sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders. She is also a Realtor with Century 21 Homes Plus, and her peers among Realtors nominated her for the Good Neighbor Award.
"It's pretty amazing and humbling to me," Dunn said. "I'm so pleased about the donation."
Dunn has sat on the board of 4RKIDS for 14 years, and has served as board president and secretary in the past. 4RKIDS is a nonprofit in Enid that provides vocational opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities and it is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. Dunn said she taught special education for most of her teaching career, and working with individuals with intellectual disabilities has been a passion of hers for many years. Her son, Travis, who has intellectual disabilities, works at 4RKIDS.
With her being a board member of 4RKIDS for so long, Dunn has been involved for the majority of the time the organization has existed. She said she is passionate about the services 4RKIDS provides.
"It's a very important thing for me," Dunn said. "It's a very important service for the community of Enid. My motivation has been that it's a great need, but Enid is an amazing community to support 4RKIDS the way Enid does."
She said when a donation such as this is given, there will be something special with it. Dunn said it is not known yet exactly what the $1,000 donation will be used for. The donation comes at a time of important fundraising for 4RKIDS. The annual fundraiser, Walk 4RKIDS, takes place Sept. 24. Dunn said this event, which is going to be the 20th, is the main fundraiser for the organization. She said it helps to cover the expenses of day-to-day activities and support provided by 4RKIDS.
Walk 4RKIDS will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 24 at 710 Overland Trail. It will be the first time the event is held at the location of 4RKIDS. Teams are formed in honor of a person with special needs and members will work to raise money for their teams. There also will be carnival rides, carnival games, a petting zoo and pony rides.
Dunn said there always is a need for volunteers in a variety of capacities. She said people can call any time and volunteer for the many events and services provided. She also said having the donation made on her behalf hard to put into words.
"It was very, very humbling, and I'm truly honored that they wanted me to be recognized for that," Dunn said. "I don't even know how to put words to it, because it's just amazing. It's just awesome and amazing. And then to have the money donated to 4RKIDS, it's just fabulous. It's very, very, very special."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.