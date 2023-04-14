ENID, Okla. — Dudes Men’s Store, 2010 W. Willow, is set to open on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Enid. Owner Kevin Womack’s family also owns 2nd Home Adult Daycare in the same building, and after a few renovations, was able to utilize what was a relatively unused space into a men’s clothing store.
Womack said there is a need for men’s clothing in Enid, and that he wanted to offer clothing that is hard to find in the area.
“I think most of the guys in Enid aren’t boutique shoppers, so we’re trying to meet the need that we see that I think everybody sees,” Womack said.
He said what he heard from people on Facebook when he asked what was needed most was more options for big and tall clothing. He said Dudes Men’s Store will try to meet that as far as price point and especially offering those sizes.
Womack said the goal is to eventually open in a larger space to have more to offer customers, but the current space will allow him to get his feet wet in the market and try to grow from there.
He said the store will offer brands that aren’t available anywhere else in town, and has a goal of trying to have as many made-in-Oklahoma and American-made products as possible.
“The brands that we carry, I’m trying to have be American-made, to the extent that I can,” Womack said. “So our priorities are to offer good value, a reasonable price point, and American-made. But we’re going to be able to competitive price-wise, I think we’ll be competitive in the sense that you won’t get a better deal going to Tulsa or Oklahoma City. We’re going to be competitive price-wise.”
Womack said business casual clothing for men also is a challenge to find in Enid, another need they will try to fill. The store also will offer dress shirts, ties, suits and other items such as cologne, men’s candles, coffee and books.
Womack said his goal is to be able to be successful enough in the first year to then be able to expand to a larger space to offer some new things, as well as more types of clothing and other items.
“The reason it’s called Dudes, is because eventually, I’d like it to be a place that a guy could just would go, even if he didn’t want to buy something,” Womack said. “So we’ll incorporate some things eventually down the road. Looking at having a coffee lounge, that kind of thing. I’m a reserve law enforcement officer, so you’ll see some of this reflects my personality and my experience in life. So we’ll carry some more outdoor type clothing, and probably some law enforcement gear, because there’s no cop shop north of Oklahoma City. Of course I’m a history teacher, too, so some of the T-shirts reflect that.”
Dudes Men’s Store will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays For more information, visit Dudes Men’s Store on Facebook or call (580) 603-1960.
