TONKAWA, Okla. — The annual dual Miss Northern Oklahoma College Enid-Miss Northern Oklahoma College Tonkawa Scholarship Competition is set for Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at NOC Tonkawa.
Nine Miss NOC Tonkawa candidates and three candidates for the Miss NOC Enid title will perform on stage in the Kinzer Performing Arts Center beginning at 7:30 p.m. Admission to the competition is free.
Miss NOC Enid candidates are Mia-Claire Jones, Morrison; Kaylyn Marr, Enid; and Carina Ramirez, Garber.
Miss NOC Tonkawa candidates are Stephanie Henry, Ponca City; Emma Valgora, Ponca City; Makayla Seeney, Kingston; Hannah Haley, Tonkawa; Mariah Moberly, Oklahoma City; Addison Doyen, Tonkawa; Mikaila Kraus, Okarche; Chandler Brown, Ponca City; and Regan Clapper, Pawnee.
Prior to the competition, candidates will be individually interviewed by judges. During the competition, they will compete in artistic expression, presence and poise in evening wear and on-stage question and social impact statement.
Miss NOC Tonkawa 2021 and Miss NOC Enid will receive a $1,000 scholarship expense award and a $1,000 cash scholarship to be used for their education. Scholarship expense awards in the amounts of $600 and $400 will go to the first and second runners-up, respectively, and each non-finalist will receive a $250 tuition waiver participation award.
Dr. Edward Dixon, NOC fine arts division chair, will act as master of ceremonies for the competition.
The current Miss Tonkawa is Carli Pendleton, and the current Miss NOC Enid is Emily Hall. They have served two years due to COVID-19 canceling the 2020 event. Directors for the Miss NOC competition are Shannon Varner and Terri Sunderland.
The event is open to the public, but social distancing and face masks are strongly encouraged.
