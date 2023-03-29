A Drummond High School student will be competing this weekend in the National Academic Quiz Tournaments' Individual Player National Championship Tournament in Rosemont, Illinois.
Talon McClurg, a junior, is part of the 200-player field that will compete Sunday, April 2, 2023. Twenty-six states and South Korea will be represented in the fifth championship of its kind.
McClurg is part of the Drummond Academic Bowl team that was state runner-up this year in Class 2A.
"I am definitely looking forward to competing at nationals," he said. "I am mostly looking forward to representing my team, meeting new people that enjoy competing like I do, and of course getting to take time to see Chicago.
"As a junior and first-time competitor at the national level, I expect to not only learn more about the tournament, but also gain experience that will help me make it back to national again next year as a senior."
This quiz bowl event is different than NAQT's other competitions since it is an individual competition, without the support of teammates.
Quiz bowl is a competitive, academic, interscholastic activity for teams of students. Quiz bowl teams use buzzers and answer questions about science, math, history, literature, mythology, geography, social science, current events, sports and popular culture. Quiz bowl matches feature a blend of individual competition and team collaboration, since no individual player is likely to be an expert in all subject areas. Participation in quiz bowl both reinforces lessons from the classroom and encourages players to develop new intellectual interests.
The competition day will begin with seeding rounds to determine position for qualification. After five seeding rounds, the top players will compete in an elimination round to determine the overall winner. In addition, players who perform well in specific academic categories also will be honored for their performance.
McClurg was the seventh-highest points scorer at the NAQT tournament in Norman, which helped him meet the points threshold for being invited to the national tournament.
He has been a part of academic team competition since fourth grade. He has attended quiz bowl camp for the past two years and attended the University of Oklahoma's Sooner Discovery program last summer, is currently taking classes at Northern Oklahoma College Enid and will attend OU’s Sooner Discovery again this year. he plans to attend OU and is looking forward to being apart of OU’s Academic Team.
McClurg is co-president of the Drummond Academic Team and president of the Drummond National Honor Society chapter this year.
He’s looking forward to next year when he can finally apply for All State, as only seniors members of academic teams can apply for All State. His parents are Greg and Donita McClurg.
The Individual Player National Championship Tournament first was held in 2018, and the 2020 championships were not held to the COVID-19 outbreak. This year's tournament will be contested after Saturday's Intercollegiate Championship Tournament, where top college teams from the US and Canada will compete for the title.
Tournament results will be updated throughout the day at http://www.naqt.com/go/stats/13405 so everyone can follow along and see how students fare. You also can follow #ipnct on Twitter.
National Academic Quiz Tournaments, founded in 1996, organizes the premier middle school, high school and college quiz bowl championships in North America. In addition to its national championships, NAQT provides questions to invitational tournaments, league championships and television shows throughout the year.
