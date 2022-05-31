Drummond High School student Olivia Boeckman has been elected to serve as vice president of community service for the Oklahoma FCCLA organization.
She was among 10 students elected at this year’s state convention at Oklahoma City Convention Center. Newly elected officers met with last year’s state office team April 20-21 for training.
Oklahoma FCCLA adviser Brittani Phillips said students elected to the FCCLA state officer team will have the opportunity to sharpen their leadership skills by attending several camps this summer.
“The state officers will be responsible for leading the Oklahoma delegation throughout the next year as we grow and reach even more FCS students across the state,” Phillips said. “And they will also set goals for themselves and Oklahoma FCCLA for the 2022-2022 school year.”
Oklahoma FCCLA serves more than 14,000 members in 400 local chapters in junior and senior high schools and on technology center campuses. Known as the "ultimate leadership experience," FCCLA national programs and chapter activities help members become strong leaders in their families, careers and communities.
