Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Thunderstorms likely - possibly strong, especially this evening. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely - possibly strong, especially this evening. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.