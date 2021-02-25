Hannah Appleton, a senior at Drummond Public Schools, recently was named to the Oklahoma Small School Band Directors Association All-State band.
Her journey took months of practice and preparation to be ready for the audition process.
Once she had the music, Appleton logged countless hours practicing music over and over many times a day. With this year being the way it was, it only made the process harder. Appleton had to make sure she had good enough sound equipment to make her addition acceptable to submit to the judges.
She had to beat out many students all across the state for a chance at a spot with the All-State band. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the All-State board had elected to postpone the concert to a later date to be announced.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.