DRUMMOND, Okla. — Drummond Public Schools will hold a school bond election on Aug. 8, 2023, to fund improvements to the campus.
Two items will be on the ballot. One is for a general bond of $2,845,000, and the second item is a transportation bond of $400,000.
Superintendent Jarrod Johnson said the bonds will not increase taxes on the community.
“We are trying to be as fiscally responsible as possible,” Johnson said.
He said Drummond has the second-lowest property in the area just above Pioneer Public Schools.
“The bones of our school are solid, and we are able to do renovations and improvements to save money,” Johnson said
The plans are for cafeteria and kitchen improvements, flooring improvements, air conditioning the gymnasium, a health and wellness center, playground upgrades, new west entry and lobby, and new paving in the north parking lot.
“We use our gymnasium for graduations and all kinds of school and community activities, so air conditioning is a big plus,” Johnson said. “School is big for our community.”
Transportation will consist of new route buses, an activity bus and two Suburbans.
“We are really excited about these improvements for the kids and the community. Our patrons have stepped up in the past to make this a great school, and we thank them,” Johnson said.
The enrollment in Drummond Public Schools has gone up from 285 students to 400 in the past year.
“We have positive things going on in our school and community,” Johnson said.
Johnson was principal in Drummond for seven years before becoming superintendent three years ago.
