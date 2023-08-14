By Suzie Byrd
Enid News & Eagle
DRUMMOND— Drummond Public Schools officials are looking forward to making improvements that will be funded by a recently passed bond issue.
School district patrons approved a $2.845 million proposal to fund a variety of projects. A second $400,000 transportation bond also passed. Both measures were approved Tuesday, Aug. 8 by more than 87% of the vote, far exceeding the 60% super-majority required for school bond issues.
“We are grateful for the overwhelming support of our school by the community,” said Superintendent Jarrod Johnson.
Plans are for cafeteria and kitchen improvements, flooring improvements, air conditioning in the gymnasium, a health and wellness center, playground upgrades, new west entry and lobby, and new paving in the north parking lot.
Johnson said school leaders hoped to address their transportation needs and gymnasium air conditioning in the fall.
“We use our gymnasium for graduations and all kinds of school and community activities, so air conditioning is a big plus,” Johnson said. “School is big for our community.”
He anticipates bids for construction will happen the first of the year.
“The bones of our school are solid, and we are able to do renovations and improvements to save money for our patrons,” Johnson said.
The transportation bond will fund new route buses, an activity bus and two Suburbans.
The new bonds will not increase property taxes, he said.
School began last week, and Johnson said everything went smoothly. All positions are filled, and he is excited about the coming year.
Enrollment went up last year by about 15 students, and Johnson said it also increased this year, possibly by 20 more.
“We have many positive things going on in our schools,” he said.
One of those is the Stronger Connections Grant from Oklahoma State Department of Education. The grant is for $268,000 and will supply the school with cameras, locks and safety training, along with a new resource officer. Retired police officer Paul Barbour, of Edmond, has been hired.
