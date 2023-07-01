DRUMMOND , Okla. — Drummond Museum will get some needed restoration, thanks to a grant from Lowe’s.
Drummond Museum is one of 100 community projects selected this year as part of Lowe’s Hometowns, the company’s largest-ever community impact program.
“This is the second year for us to apply for the grant, and this year we were chosen,” said Drummond Museum President Brenda Sherbourne. “We are really excited about getting this grant to restore our museum building.”
Launched in 2022, Lowe’s Hometowns is a five-year, $100 million commitment to rebuild and revitalize community spaces nationwide. The Drummond grant is for $65,000.
Sherbourne was an administrator in education at East Central University in Ada when she became aware of the Lowe’s grant.
“It was perfect for our situation because many grants are to develop programs and we needed funds for rebuilding,” Sherbourne said.
She decided to move back home and thought the grant would work in helping revitalize the Drummond downtown area.
Drummond Historical Society will use the grant to restore windows, reroof and rewire the building, update heating and air and update the exhibit area.
The bank building, which houses the museum, has a vault upstairs and downstairs. The building was first used as the town post office before it became a bank in 1908.
“Drummond is here because there was a railroad,” said Mark Rodenberg, a museum board member.
The Frisco Town Company, owned by Frisco Railroad and represented by Ed Peckham, purchased 100 acres in 1893 and then filed a plat in 1901 and began selling lots.
The bank building was turned into a museum in 1996 by Donna Lamb, Dovie Kaupke and Sue Hunt.
“They were studying genealogy and had lots of items to donate,” said Marsha Kaupke, vice president of the museum.
The mission of Drummond Historical Society is to secure and maintain artifacts of the history of Drummond, from the Cherokee Strip Land Run of 1893, to the creation of the town as a vibrant agriculture community, through the oil boom up to present day.
They want to help create a sense of community by providing artifacts and historical information that provide an understanding of and connection to the past.
“We think the history of Drummond is very colorful,” said board member Julie Jaggers.
The story of Nicu De Barcsy is one of the most interesting in the history of Drummond. “Little Nick,” the nickname given by the people of Drummond, was a circus performer from Hungary who lived in Drummond with his mother.
“He was the world’s most perfectly built little person,” Rodenberg said.
He was the son of the bearded lady and the strong man from the Campbell Circus that often performed in the Drummond Flats west of town. He hung around Drummond most of his life and many stories survived him. The museum has many articles and personal artifacts of Nick.
The Drummond Flats were known to flood because of nearby Turkey Creek, and a story was told of Bonnie and Clyde being chased out of Enid and getting stuck in the Flats. It was said they stole a car from a farmer at gunpoint.
Brenda and Danny Vasquez also are members of the museum board, along with Bryan Sherbourne. Brenda Vasquez is the secretary-treasurer of the group. Four members of the Drummond class of 1980 are on the museum board.
They hope to reopen the museum after renovations on Oct. 28 during the Drummond Days celebration.
“The whole town has rallied around the project,” Sherbourne said.
They are currently filling out paperwork to have the building named to the National Register of Historic Places.
The Lowe’s Hometowns project is in the second year of the initiative, partnering with Drummond Historical Society, local Lowe’s associates, construction pros and impact partner Points of Light to complete the project. There will be a presentation at a later date.
The museum is located at 402 Main Street.
