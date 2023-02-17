GARBER, Okla. — A Drummond man was hospitalized with injuries sustained in a two-vehicle accident Friday afternoon near Garber.
Larry Allen Bukacek, 72, was flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City and admitted in critical condition with arm injuries, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
The accident happened at 3:04 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Oklahoma 15 and Carrier Road about 1.5 miles north of Garber.
According to the report, Bukacek was a passenger in a 2007 Honda Accord driven by Aaron Timothy Everett Bukacek, 41, of Drummond. They were driving south on Oklahoma 15 when Aaron Bukacek tried to pass a 2021 Caterpillar 420 bucket truck in a no-passing zone. The Caterpillar, driven by David Flores, 26, of Alton, Texas, was turning and Bukacek’s vehicle hit the bucket, according to the report.
Timothy Bukacek and Flores were not injured, according to the report.
The report lists the condition of both drivers as apparently normal and the cause as passing in a no-passing zone and left of center. Larry Bukacek was not wearing a seat belt, according to the report.
