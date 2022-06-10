ENID, Okla. — A seventh-generation Oklahoman, cattle rancher, attorney, former fighter pilot and business owner is running for a second time for the state’s attorney general position.
Gentner Drummond said he has the two major qualifications needed to be attorney general, which are being able to efficiently manage a large agency and understand law.
Drummond, a Republican, is running as a conservative, entrepreneurial attorney, he said.
In 2018, Drummond narrowly lost the GOP primary to former AG Mike Hunter, by 271 votes. In the Jun 28 primary, he faces John O’Connor, who was appointed to the position in 2021 by Gov. Kevin Stitt after Hunter resigned. The winner will face Libertarian candidate Lynda Steele in the November general election. Stitt has endorsed O’Connor.
Drummond’s focuses
There are two big disconnects in Oklahoma right now, Drummond said: illegal medical marijuana grow operations and the relationship between Native American tribes and the state.
“I speak frequently with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics executive director,” Drummond said. “He is convinced that of the 9,000 grow licenses out, probably 6,500 are illegal. He just doesn’t have the manpower to enforce those, and he has made that known broadly.”
One of the big objectives in resolving this issue is to coalesce and cross-deputize district attorneys, sheriffs and police with OBN to be a force augmentor so illegal grows can be shut down safely and soundly, he said.
“Oklahoma’s Constitution says that you must be an Oklahoman, an American to own land in Oklahoma,” Drummond said. “Yet, we probably have 10,000 to 15,000 acres of land owned by foreign nationals, through LLCs. That has to be stopped.”
In regard to the tribes, Stitt is fond of saying we are two states, Drummond said.
“They are we,’’ Drummond said. “They are Oklahomans, we are Oklahomans, the non-natives. We have worked hand-in-glove for 120 years. They want a leader in the state that will work with them, and I will be that leader.”
Drummond wants to continue to cross-deputize law enforcement to serve on behalf of tribes to “keep bad guys in jail and to protect good people,” while preserving the right of tribes to pull offenders out of the state system and into the federal or tribal system if they so choose.
The essence of an agreement with the tribes will be acknowledging what already is established at law, that is their sovereignty, Drummond said. They are semi-sovereign dependent nations inside the United States, he said.
Transparency and accountability
“In my company and in my life, transparency rules the day,” Drummond said.
More than studying and practicing law or living on or near Native American reservations, Drummond said running seven companies with more than 900 employees has helped him be fair and qualified for the job of attorney general.
“Among my employee base, I have over 80 members of tribal nations; several gay, lesbian and transgender individuals; Buddhists, Muslims, Christians, agnostics and atheists,” he said. “When you lead companies with this diversity, we learn, and have learned as a nation that we get to know people and we reduce our bias. As we progress as a nation, familiarity breeds intimacy and cooperation.”
Presently there are 56 lawsuits against the state of Oklahoma on open records issues, Drummond said.
“As an Oklahoman, a taxpayer, I am dumb-founded,” Drummond said. “We are resisting sharing taxpayer-financed information with citizens of the state of Oklahoma — Whether they are individuals, companies or journalists. In my company and in my life, transparency rules the day. If I am doing something that I cannot disclose to you, then it better be protected by Oklahoma and federal privacy laws.
“We the people are the final decision makers of our government,” Drummond said. “Government is carried out in the form of people. So when the people leading our government refuse to be transparent with ‘we the people,’ then there is a problem.”
