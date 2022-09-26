Organizers for the Drummond Day festival say vendor slots are still open for the event, which is set for 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, in Drummond.
Vendors open at 10 a.m., and the car show is open from 10 .am. to 2 p.m.
Car show registration starts at 9 a.m. in front of Town Hall. There is a $25 registration fee, and included are a meal ticket, goody bags and door prizes.
The event will also feature games, inflatables and wine and several other activities.
For more information, go to the Drummond Days Facebook page for regular updates and contact information for becoming a vendor.
