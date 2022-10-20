David Anderson, a professional drummer now living in Los Angeles, will be holding a clinic Oct. 27 in Enid.
It will be held at 6 p.m. at Midwest Music, 2013 W. Garriott. The clinic is for all ages.
There is a $10 fee to attend. Drummers need to bring their own practice pad and drum sticks. Door prizes also will be given away.
Anderson, a graduate of Enid High School, has toured with acts such as David Benoit, Kirk Whalum, Dionne Warwick and The Rippingtons. He has appeared on shows such as "Melrose Place" and "Jazz Central" and several others.
For more information on the clinic, call (580) 237-0134.
