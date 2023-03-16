Drought conditions could improve for some of the state this spring, while dry conditions could persist or worsen in western parts of the state, according to NOAA’s U.S. Spring Outlook.
However, whether the Enid area sees improvement in the long-standing drought depends on if weather patterns change, state climatologist Gary McManus said.
"I see fuzzy boundaries," McManus. "What I see happening is it's going to be pretty dicey for the Enid area."
The current precipitation pattern has been areas south and east of Interstate 44, which bisects the state, are receiving rain, while areas north and west are not, he said.
"If that pattern persists, there's going to be some trouble for the Enid area," McManus said. "Western Oklahoma is too much behind the eight-ball. Even their normal rainfall won't catch up. The northwest half of the state is going to remain in drought."
According to Oklahoma Climatological Survey data, the past year, from March 17, 2022, to March 16, 2023, has been the ninth-driest on record for north central Oklahoma, which includes Garfield County. Total rainfall in the area has averaged 21.73 inches, which is 9.69 inches below normal.
"To me it's just a weird pattern that's been present for several months," McManus said. "We hope to get thunderstorms to get good rainfall in the spring."
For now, though, most of Northwest Oklahoma remains in extreme drought, the second-worst category, according to the latest report from U.S. Drought Monitor. That area includes all of Garfield, Major and Kingfisher counties, as well as most of Grant, Alfalfa, Woodward and Blaine counties. Parts of Grant, Alfalfa, Woodward and Woods counties are in exceptional drought, the worse category.
Much has been made of the end of the La Nina weather pattern, but McManus cautioned that it still is early for Oklahoma to see any changes.
"However, the atmosphere takes a little longer to catch up," he said.
On March 9, NOAA forecasters declared La Nina over. The El Nino-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) is a climate pattern, based on changes in rainfall and sea surface temperatures across the equatorial Pacific Ocean, that influences temperature and precipitation around the world. La Nina occurs when ocean temperatures are cooler than normal and rainfall is reduced in the eastern to central Pacific Ocean.
“La Nina has finally ended after being in place nearly continuously for more than two years,” said Jon Gottschalck, chief of the operational prediction branch at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, a division of the National Weather Service. “ENSO-neutral — the transition period between El Nino and La Nina — is likely to continue into the early summer with elevated chances of El Nino developing thereafter. ENSO-neutral is factored into NOAA’s Spring Outlook.”
La Nina tends to lead to drought in the southern U.S. and heavy rains and flooding in the Pacific Northwest and Canada, according to NOAA. A shift to El Nino could see rainfall increase in Oklahoma.
But, it's too early to tell if El Nino will develop or how strong it will be, McManus said. El Nino is a cool-season phenomenon, from mid-fall to mid-spring.
"El Nino does look possible," McManus said, "but it will be into summer before we can tell more. It looks favorable, but it's still too far out."
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
