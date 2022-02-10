ENID, Okla. — Much of Oklahoma continues to suffer from persistent drought.
A good portion of the state — mostly in western Oklahoma — is experiencing extreme drought, the second-worst category reported by U.S. Drought Monitor. That area includes much of Northwest Oklahoma.
Most of the far western Panhandle is experiencing exceptional drought, the worst category, according to U.S. Drought Monitor.
Recent conditions stand in stark contrast to drought conditions for the same time frame last year, when most of the state was drought free. Just the western third of the Panhandle and parts of southwest Oklahoma were reporting severe drought, the third-worst level,
A small part of southwest Oklahoma was reporting extreme drought a year ago.
The Enid area has received less than an inch of precipitation in the past three months, according to the Mesonet, a series of weather-recording stations located across the state.
The site at Breckinridge has reported .17 of an inch in February, with .11 of an inch being reported Feb. 1. The rest came last week in the form of snow.
February's precipitation followed .23 on in inch in January and just .01 of an inch in December.
The Breckinridge site recorded .59 of an inch of precipitation in November, with .55 of that coming on Nov. 2.
The Lahoma Mesonet site has recorded. 11 of an inch for February, following .19 of an inch in January and none it December. It recorded .56 of an inch of precipitation in November, with .52 of that coming on Nov. 2.
National Weather Service's seven-day forecast shows the next chance for rain in the Enid area will be on Wednesday.
The forecasts calls for a 50% chance of rain Wednesday, with a 50% chance of rain and snow Wednesday night, according to NWS.
