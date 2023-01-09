Applicants are lining up to receive about $5 million being made available for the emergency drought cost-share program.
The Emergency Drought Commission met last week and directed the money into the program. The commission also decided that funds returned by the local conservation districts should be redirected.
“I do not know how much funding will be directed to the Garfield County Conservation District, but I have a long list of applicants,” said Calvina Osburn, Garfield County Conservation District secretary. “I was not advised of the meeting or how or when the funds will be distributed to local districts.”
The Emergency Drought Commission directed the funds to Oklahoma Conservation Commission to be distributed to conservation districts based on the number of unfunded applications in each local district.
No new applications are being accepted by local conservation districts for the cost-share program at this time.
All actions of the commission are pending approval by Gov. Kevin Stitt.
