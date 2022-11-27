By Trent Milacek
Agriculture is a staple in rural economies, and the success of local communities depends on it. There are, however, other revenue opportunities that share the same rural spaces and are vitally important.
Water, in particular, is vitally important to ag, industry and municipalities.
The value of lakes and sportfishing is of particular concern in the event of a drought, which Oklahoma knows all too well. The current drought conditions and water demands have many impacts that monetarily will affect local communities. Policy makers must juggle the demands of businesses and homeowners with the value of a lake in terms of wildlife and tourism usage. The decisions made during a drought can have long-term impacts on a reservoir’s ability to recover.
To help make these decisions it is important to understand the economic value of tourism to Oklahoma reservoirs and rivers. Fact sheet AGEC-1054 attempts to shed light on the value of sport fishing trips to Oklahoma reservoirs.
One interesting observation that the authors found was that Oklahomans spend more days fishing than wildlife watching or hunting combined as reported by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. This results in $800 million spent annually on fishing generating $77 million in state and local tax revenue as well as supporting 11,000 jobs according the American Sportfishing Association.
All of these benefits are in jeopardy when water levels in reservoirs fall and water quality declines. Other factors that affect lake visitation are distance of the reservoir from an angler’s home, water turbidity, shoreline length, amount of forest nearby and the number of boat ramps available for use.
The following values were based on 2014 visitation information and the economic value of an associated trip. It is important to note that the increase in the consumer price index since that time would lead to a higher value in 2022 dollars.
Local lakes of interest include Canton, Great Salt Plains and Kaw Lake. Annual trips to Canton Lake totaled 23,150 at a value of $59.56 for a total value of $1,378,814. Visitation to Great Salt Plains Lake totaled 2,925 trips at a value of $59.48 for a total of $173,979. Finally, visitors frequented Kaw Lake 90,838 times at a value of $59.85 per trip for a total of $5,436,654.
These values represent the angling economic value of local lakes and are a very conservative estimate of a lake’s local economic value. As things like water turbidity, water quality, fish numbers and access to boat ramps are all affected by drought, it is important that measures be taken to protect these resources and to preserve a reservoirs ability to attract anglers and other recreational users now and in the future when conditions improve.
Milacek is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service west area ag economics specialist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.