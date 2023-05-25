ENID, Okla. — Drones have become a staple in the recreational community, providing unique angles of what is being filmed or photographed from a vantage point high in the air.
But with drones becoming more prominent, rules and regulations have sprung up to keep certain areas of airspace free of drone flights. Federal Aviation Administration is the organization that regulates the use of airspace.
Vance Air Force Base airspace manager Greg Blakley said there isn’t much of an issue with people flying drones near the base, but stressed the area around the base is a no-fly zone, with a similar concept for drones in place at Enid Woodring Regional Airport.
There are three types of drone operators: recreational, commercial and drones operated by a public agency such as a city or fire department. Blakley said there are varying regulations depending on the type of drone flyer. With drones being a relatively recent concept, there weren’t many regulations in the beginning, which led to some issues.
“So the FAA is the lead agency for that,” Blakley said. “So they were a little bit behind, but then they’ve now since caught up and just enacted a lot of policy, and then there’s federal law that governs the operation for each different operator. So it has gotten a lot better over the years. But, here locally, it’s just to trying to educate people about what the rules are so that they can follow the correct process.”
Blakley said commercial operators require authorization that is granted through an application process. He said he works through those as they come up, and has worked with those such as real estate developers on getting approved for drone flights. He said the airspace around Vance is a no-fly zone, even for commercial operators. The border for the area around Vance that drones can’t be used is marked by the perimeter fence, and he said he can’t approve if it is too close to the fence.
“I can’t approve that. So there’s a standoff distance from the airport and then on the grounds of the base and then outside of the base, there’s recommended altitudes that the people should fly based on the airport, the operations, how the runways are oriented and so on and so forth,” he said.
The further away from the perimeter one gets, the approved altitude for drone use heightens. He said 400 feet is the ideal altitude for recreational drone flights outside of designated areas. He said commercial flights can go to altitudes of 5,000-6,000 feet depending on what the purpose of the flight is.
“They just have to apply for it in the public agencies or there’s some commercial space stuff that they’re doing with using drones to survey launch sites and those sort of things, those can go much, much higher,” he said. “It just depends on where they are geographically in the country. But it just so happens that is, you know, Enid is next to two airports. So that kind of complicates it.”
Blakley said one of the main challenges in drone use is just educating the public on what is allowed. He said the Flight Safety Office at Vance does community outreach on a regular basis.
“They do community outreach stuff with, I think with the city of Enid, they do a couple of different things and then they go around to airports and to ... the people that fly mono airplanes because they’re trying to target people that are interested in aviation and just explain to them,” he said.
There are levels of severity when it comes to violating drone-flying laws. Something such as a violation of Vance’s airspace would be a criminal penalty, which results in a large fine. There also are civil penalties, and where they fall on the violation spectrum determines which type of charges are levied.
“Just like the civil ones, you know, you just flew somewhere, you went too high and, and those sort of things, that’s up to the local police, whether they want to decide that that’s criminal or civil charges,” Blakley said. “That severity index is what the FAA Flight Safety Office has created. So the FAA is allowed to civilly levy penalties. It’s a hefty penalty and it depends on the severity. And when they get those, like, let’s say, the local police department sends it into the FAA and say this happened, we’re not pressing criminal charges, but we want to let you know that it’s happening. Then the flight safety officer would look and say, OK, what were they doing and what severity level it was? And then when they adjudicated, they decide how much penalty they’re going to levy on somebody.”
According to the FAA, there are many types of airspace restrictions in the United States that can affect aircraft flight paths: stadiums and sporting events, near airports, security sensitive restrictions, restricted or special-use airspace and Washington, D.C.
The FAA requires authorization for night operations in controlled airspace under 400 feet. It is recommended for recreational drone flyers to take and pass the Recreational UAS Safety Test, which is an aeronautical knowledge and safety test that provides a certificate for completing the test. It is what law enforcement or FAA personnel may ask for if a violation has occurred. There is an app called B4UFLY that shows which areas have restricted airspace and areas that are not restricted.
According to the FAA, the following are recommended rules for recreational flyers:
• Fly only for recreational purposes (personal enjoyment).
• Follow the safety guidelines of an FAA-recognized Community Based Organization (CBO).
• Keep your drone within the visual line of sight or use a visual observer who is co-located (physically next to) and in direct communication with you.
• Give way to and do not interfere with other aircraft.
• Fly at or below FAA-authorized altitudes in controlled airspace (Class B, C, D, and surface Class E designated for an airport) only with prior FAA authorization by using LAANC or DroneZone.
• Fly at or below 400 feet in Class G (uncontrolled) airspace.
• Take the Recreational UAS Safety Test (TRUST) and carry proof of test passage when flying.
• Have a current FAA registration, mark (PDF) your drones on the outside with the registration number, and carry proof of registration with you when flying.
• Do not operate your drone in a manner that endangers the safety of the national airspace system.
Blakley said the main issue that occurs with recreational flyers is them not being aware of the regulations, which can be found at faa.gov/uas.
“What I’ve noticed, for the recreational is just, somebody gets it for a birthday or Christmas or something and they don’t really look into that,” he said. “It is something that they need to actually review and understand where they’re flying at, depending on what type of drone you have and how big it is, that’s all on there.
“And then they also need to, if they’re gonna do certain activities, they need to get a license but it, the website, the faa.gov/uas provides all of that information for people so they can go in there and there’s even a little self-paced test that they could take that says, what kind of flyer are you? And then you just answer the questions and you go through and then it tells you whether you need a certificate of authorization, which is what I manage if you’re recreational, if you’re considered public agencies, those sort of things.”
