ENID, Okla. — An Enid woman was arrested Thursday afternoon, Aug. 31, 2023, after an accident that destroyed a utility pole, a school zone sign and a bus stop on the Northern Oklahoma College Enid campus.
Betty Higgins, 51, was arrested on a complaint of DUI involving damage, according to an Enid Police Department spokesman.
She was eastbound on Maine, according to EPD, when she hit the utility pole at the corner of Maine and University and continued east, hitting the school zone sign and the bus stop. Her minivan came to rest in the bus stop.
Electricity was knocked out to NOC Enid and residents in the area. According to OG&E System Watch, 92 customers were affected. The outage was reported at 3:44 p.m.
