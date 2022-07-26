Free baby supplies will be handed out to local families on Wednesday.
Infant Crisis Services’ BabyMobile will provide one week’s worth of diapers and infant formula or toddler foods to families for children up to 3 years old from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Busy Bee Daycare, 2501 W. Elm.
Yara Gutierrez, manager of the BabyMobile Program, said BabyMobile began in 2013 to help families facing transportation barriers receive supplies and has continued to help those in need ever since, especially with the nationwide infant formula shortage and increasings costs.
“Financially, right now, things are really hard,” Gutierrez said, “so for parents to have that week where they don’t have to worry about diapers and formula — even if it’s just one week — it’s such a stress relief for families.”
The event will be drive-through, and no appointments are needed. Supplies will be handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis.
A child’s legal guardian must be present, but a child does not need to be. Gutierrez said there are no requirements, and BabyMobile will not ask for an ID.
Each child can receive up to four visits per year, and the visits renew every January.
To receive the BabyMobile’s full schedule, text “BabyMobile” to 484848.
Currently, Busy Bee is the only place in Enid where the BabyMobile will set up, but Gutierrez said any local businesses or organizations that would like to have the BabyMobile visit their locations in the future can call her at (405) 778-7614.
Infant Crisis Services is based in Oklahoma City and “supplies life-sustaining formula and food as well as diapers and clothing for babies and toddlers in times of crisis,” according to its website, and assists more than 1,200 infants and toddlers per month.
One-in-four Oklahoma babies live in poverty, according to ICS, and 85% of brain development occurs during the first three years of a person’s life.
“Not having enough nourishment can affect a lot more than what you can see, so it’s very important that babies get nourished correctly,” Gutierrez said. “That’s what we try to do — especially those toddler packs that have ... everything they might need to be able to be nourished correctly so that their brains can develop fully, and they can have a prosperous life.”
