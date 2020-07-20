ENID, Okla. — Contemporary Christian duo for King & Country will appear in a drive-in concert, 8 p.m. Aug. 27 in the parking lot at Chisholm Trail Expo Center, 111 W. Purdue.
Spectra Venue Management, Stride Bank Center and Chisholm Trail Expo Center are teaming up for the drive-in concert experience. Gates will open at 6 p.m. and the concert will begin at 8.
Ticket prices will be per vehicle, with a maximum of five people per vehicle, and are $160, $210 and $310. Parking will be general admission within the designated price levels.
"Amid the current COVID-19 pandemic, drive-in theaters have proven to be a safe, creative way to deliver fans world class entertainment,” said Stride Bank Center General Manager Kevin Boryczki. “We are taking that same concept and turning it into a drive-in concert experience where people who arrive in the same vehicle will be able to enjoy the concert sitting right outside their vehicle, while social distancing from everyone else in attendance.”
Tickets go on sale to the public 10 a.m. July 24 at stridebankcenter.com, Stride Bank Center Box Office or at 855-TIX-ENID.
