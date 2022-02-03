ENID, Okla. — An 11-year-old Arkansas girl and her family will be selling formal, pageant and Sunday-best dresses on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 4-5, to help raise awareness and funds for juvenile domestic violence services.
More than 300 dresses, all of which cost no more than $100 and range from toddlers to adult in sizes, will be available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at Enid First Assembly, 905 N. Oakwood.
The girl, Journey Gould, a survivor of juvenile domestic violence and a lifetime ambassador for Southern Sweet Pea Pageants, is hoping to raise $10,000 in 2022 for her platform “Breaking the Silence,” which helps children overcome childhood domestic violence, her mother Laura Gould said.
Nearly all of the proceeds raised from the popup sale, excluding only travel funds, will go toward “Breaking the Silence” by providing funds for domestic violence services for juveniles. Journey donates the funds to child advocacy centers and makes emergency bags filled with things like hygienic items, stuffed animals and journals to take to the centers.
“(Journey’s) wanting to go to Enid and just raise awareness all over the place,” Gould said. “It’s not about us making money off of the dresses — it’s about raising awareness and being able to put that money toward helping other kids.”
The dresses have all been donated — some of them are even brand new — and Gould said deals on the dresses can be made, as well.
She added that a clothing drive likely will be held in Enid in the summer for those who would like to donate dresses.
Gould, who grew up in Enid and still has family in the area, including her parents, said similar events have been held in other cities and towns in Arkansas and even in Branson.
“It’s amazing for me to see how far (Journey has) come — from being terrified to even talk about it, to making it her platform and now trying to raise money to help kids like herself,” she said.
