NORMAN — About five dozen protesters gathered in front of the Cleveland County Detention Center on Sunday, hoping their presence would speed up the process of getting answers to why and how Shannon Hanchett died in custody.
Hanchett, a 38-year-old mother of two, baked cookies in a tiny cottage on the corner of Main Street and Webster Avenue.
She died inside the detention center Dec. 8, 12 days after she was arrested by Norman police on complaints of making a false 911 call and obstructing an officer.
Friends said Hanchett called police on the night she was arrested because she was having a “mental health crisis.”
Kate Bierman, who helped organize the protest, said the purpose was transparency.
“We don’t expect perfection out of our institutions, but we do expect them to step forward when things like this happen and be open and honest about their policies and their practices and whether or not they have complied with them,” Bierman said.
“Because those have two very different paths forward. So, we need transparency, we need information. We deserve answers.”
D. Scott Sedbrook, chief of detention for the jail, told organizers they had every right to be there while a detention officer offered protesters water to drink.
Protesters held signs and chanted for about 90 minutes as friends of Hanchett and others took turns standing on a bench with a bullhorn speaking to the crowd, making it clear they will not stop until they get those answers.
“We’re not here to gather stories. We want the truth, we want change. We want justice and we will not stop until we get it,” Rebecca Bean told the crowd. “We have an obligation to do what’s right in Shannon’s name, in Kathryn’s name.”
Bean was referring to a second inmate who recently died in custody at the jail.
“We have the ability, each one of us, to do our part,” she said. “We need our leadership at the state, county, city and at every level of government to give us the answers that we deserve and that this community needs.”
According to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, Kathryn Milano, 66, died at the detention center Dec. 20 because of a preexsisting medical condition.
A statement on the death was released nine days later, which Bierman said adds more urgency than ever to find out why in-custody deaths keep occurring.
“We have now had a second death associated with the Cleveland County Detention Center and we have waited long enough for the various agencies involved in this to provide answers,” Bierman said. “We still don’t have full answers about what happened with Shannon, so we really have no way to evaluate what happened with Kathryn Milano.”
Catherine Cobert said she came to the protest to honor her friend and rally for a change in the way mental health is treated in the community.
“I knew she did a lot for the community and this just seems so wrong, inhumane and cruel,” Cobert said. “They need to set some rules, hopefully with the county and the city to somehow work together to set some rules about mental health. If there’s an issue, let’s take care of it and not just put them in jail.”
A protester, who did not want to be identified, said they just want people to understand the group is not trying to be an adversary but a teammate in the fight.
“It’s not that we don’t see the need for an effective and complete police force, we’re trying to help them do their job better,” the protester said. “Because if we can get mental health professionals on the police force and if we can get social workers on the police force, they’ll have other people to help them support people who just need help. Shannon needed help, she did not need a cell, she needed help.
“I think you have to take that first step. Do I think today we are going get all of the answers that we are looking for, that everything is going to change, absolutely not. But if we don’t show up today, and we don’t show up tomorrow and we don’t show up next week then we are never going get there, that’s the goal today.”
