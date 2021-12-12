ENID, Okla. — First-responders from all over Garfield County joined forces Saturday morning to take Enid’s Walmart Supercenter by storm.
The emergency? Taking over 30 kids from Enid area families on a shopping spree for the holidays, as part of the area’s annual “Christmas 911.”
Each child received $100 to buy whatever they wanted for Christmas, but organizer Nick John, an Enid Police Department lieutenant, later told everyone this amount was raised to $150 to $175. He said this was due to recently rising costs for everything, including toys.
John had been coming to the shopping event since he was hired onto the force over a decade ago, but this was his third year to organize it.
Each year, children are taken in two groups of around 15 each on a bus from Enid First Assembly Church, for two hour-long shopping sessions. At Walmart, they form groups with first-responders from nearly 20 different organizations and shop until they hit as close to their limit as possible.
The kids then return to the church, at 905 W. Oakwood, to wrap the gifts, to be placed under the tree by Dec. 25. Volunteers from the churc and from the county courthouse also did much of the wrapping.
This year, these included EPD, Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, the Garfield County K9’s Association, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Waukomis Police Department, Miller EMS, and county rural volunteer fire departments from seven towns.
The Enid Fraternal Order of Police and the International Association of Firefighters’ local 3722 chapter have sponsored the annual event, and the sheriff’s office also covered costs for over a dozen children this year.
“It’s time-consuming, but it’s rewarding in the end,” Johns said. “We give these kids the ability to shop for Christmas that they don’t have.”
Joined by l ocal police officers, sheriff’s deputies, volunteer firefighters and EMS personnel, the children weaved their way through the store’s metal maze, picking toys, clothes and oftentimes presents for their families off the shelves.
Despite the police presence, shopping carts still kept getting into traffic jams and collisions at the intersection of the toy and kitchen/bath departments.
Ermelinda and Arianna Gonzalez, joined by their mother, Miko, got a cadre of four EPD officers to push their carts, which they filled with dolls, cartoon-character watches and winter jackets.
Neither of the girls were big talkers, but Officer William Butler got Arianna to smile by putting a box with a life-sized doll next to her, saying they were probably the same height.
He has three of his own, so Butler said he knew how shopping goes for children.
In the shoe department, EPD Sgt. Lee Frisendahl held up a pair of pink sneakers next to his own black work shoes, asking the girls, “You think my boss will let me wear those? No, I don’t think so either,” with more quiet smiles from the two.
“I go to Walmart like three times a year, tops,” he later said. “This is one of ‘em.”
Connor Mead, who came from Covington with his older sister, Cadence Jones, had grabbed a jar of Nutella, which he said he’d never had before. He also had picked out some chew toys for his dog, as well as a Nerf gun and some other gadgets for himself.
“Took him to get the good stuff,” OHP Patrolman Trey Mathews said.
The 11-year-old had about $20 left when he decided to buy something for his mom, who was spending the morning getting dialysis. He then decided on a necklace and earrings set.
As he tried to take something out of his cart, Matthews told him, “Don’t worry about taking anything out, we got it.”
Michaela Bueno had her three sons shop for each other — their first time coming to the event — before they came back to the church in the second group of shoppers.
“I was like, they’re not gonna be selfish this year,” she said. “They’re gonna be selfless.”
Half a dozen women who work at the Garfield County District Attorney’s office quickly joined Bueno to help wrap the toys on two tables in the gym’s basketball gym, then putting them all in the trunk of her car.
Angelo, 9, also wrapped a present by himself for the first time, covering and taping a box for his younger brother, Gio.
He also got something for his mom, but wouldn’t say what it was.
“It’s a secret,” he told the News & Eagle.
