ENID, Okla. — Downtown Threads employees gained new knowledge and skills this week, as they worked with a screen printing consultant to improve and scale the work they do.
The consultant came with a bag of cool tricks, teaching employees new techniques and skills of the apparel printing world along the way.
Downtown Threads owner Brandi Schieber met Charlie Taublieb, of Taublieb Consulting, at a workshop he presented. She decided to have him come to Enid for a week to utilize his services.
Taublieb travels all over the world to provide shops with consultations, and has 45 years of industry experience. His work includes anything with screen printers — helping straighten out factories, teaching procedures and techniques and speaking at trade shows.
“The thing with an automatic screen printing machine, is that you can adjust everything from speed, to pressure, to angles — all geared to getting the print the way you want it to look,” Taublieb said. “Part of my reason for being here is to get everyone to understand the adjustments you can make in order to get the optimal print out of this.”
To demonstrate some of the unique things the press can do, Taublieb printed scented shirts and a digital group photo onto garments.
Before Taublieb came to visit, he saw Schieber post something on Facebook about barbecue shirts, so he decided to take it to the next level.
“I called up a company I work with and asked them to send me some barbecue scent,” he said. “I dug through my artwork, pulled out a pig, added ‘Enid, OK BBQ’ to it and we added the scent into the ink.”
The scent is infused into the ink and remains on the shirt for 15 washings. Taublieb and Scheieber even decided to add studs and colored foils to the top, creating the ultimate multicolored, smelly pig shirt.
Printing progress
When Taublieb started in the shirt printing world, he started with fast, automatic machines, being able to produce 5,000 shirts in a shift, per machine.
“During the summer we did bootleg rock ‘n’ roll shirts,” he said. “We were on 24/7, I covered pretty much any concert in the country. If your folks went to a concert in the ’70s, early ’80s, they probably ended up with some of my shirts, if they bought shirts on the street.”
Downtown Threads has acquired three new machines in the last two years, one of which is an automatic screen press. The other two machines are for the creation of the screens themselves. One deals with coating the new screen with emulsion before moving to the next machine, which applies the image directly to the screen, before it moves to an exposure chamber, Schieber said.
“It has changed our whole process,” she said. “Anyone can use these machines. These print the exact same way every time. It takes a lot of the human error out of it too.”
Besides reducing error and time, the machines take a lot of the wear and tear off an employee, Schieber said.
