ENID, Okla. — The downtown Enid pocket prairie area surrounding Under Her Wing was the Universe will be decreased by two-thirds in size, in a compromise approved Wednesday between the city of Enid and local artist Romy Owens.
Members of the Public Arts Commission of Enid decided that grasses on the entire north side of Owens’ Under Her Wing will be left alone to grow and develop as the prairie.
The entire south side of Under Her Wing will be regularly mowed by city staff, while more trees will be planted to provide shade to visitors.
Under Her Wing was completed in 2020 as Owens began developing the prairie. The total 2 1/2-acre area, on a flood plain along Park between Grand and Independence, had also become the site of Christmastime events known as The One, which are set to return to Enid this year.
PACE member Ron Janzen motioned to adopt the compromise Wednesday.
“I like the diagram, I like the idea, I think we’ve got a manageable area,” Janzen said, pointing to a rendering of the area was shown on a projector screen. “And I’m not concerned about maintenance of the prairie, because the prairie is meant to be left alone to grow as a prairie.”
Board members approved the plan 5-1, with Carolyn Poplin the sole “nay” vote. Member Steven Rutledge abstained.
“We reduce the problems by two-thirds,” Rutledge said. “Will that be addressed because there’s smaller area and the workforce we’ve generated will be able to handle it?”
PACE also intends to contract a third party to maintain the downsized prairie as it develops into a self-sustaining mini-ecosystem over the next several years.
No bids to maintain the prairie were approved Wednesday, since city staff had received only one, which the potential vendor had broken down by cost using a six-month schedule Owens had provided PACE earlier this year.
OSA Services had quoted the city a total $4,425 to maintain the entire prairie on both sides of Under Her Wing, including removing non-beneficial plants beginning in June through October.
PACE’s city staff liaison, Angela Rasmuson, said the quote would be amended to a maximum amount for the smaller prairie so they could re-quote the project.
Complaints about the prairie had been dogging the city since last fall over the area’s apparently unkempt appearance and size after a full year of growing.
PACE, which had initially funded part of Under Her Wing’s costs and continues to cover maintenance expenses, had been meeting since August to resolve maintaining the surrounding prairie, going through several options and meeting with local organizations such as Master Gardeners.
Enid City Commissioner Whitney Roberts, PACE’s commission representative, said she and the rest of the elected commission members likely would support the compromise more than leaving it alone entirely.
“If it’s not addressed, the city will handle it without coming here,” Roberts said prior to voting voting, “because this has been going on for so long and we still haven’t come to a solution. Every single month we talk about it.”
Owens and other volunteers, including PACE chair Christy Northcutt, had planted 100 native grasses in spring 2020 that were expected to become self-sustainable within three years.
City staff had prematurely mowed the entire prairie in late-October, several weeks before The One event series.
“The benefits I see are that the artist and PACE have worked together on a compromise, the prairie continues to grow and establish in its contained area, trees are added to city landscape … and we’ve established a mowed lawn for community events,” Northcutt said Wednesday.
Ten more redbud trees will be added to the south side and connect existing redbuds that are growing right now. A grove of 20 maple trees also would be planted on the lawn’s southern and western side, and the city’s Parks and Recreation Department staff would water them.
Several PACE members said Wednesday they thought 20 trees could be too many for the space, even if not all survive, so city staff intend to revise the number later with potential vendors.
Two bids were received by Enid Floral and Plants-A-Plenty, both suggesting planting October Glory and Autumn Blaze maple trees.
The poles still standing on the prairie area will be painted in a “go-away green” color, board members voted unanimously. Six dozen-foot-tall vertical structure supports had held up The One’s 140-foot-tall Christ Tree using suspension cables.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.