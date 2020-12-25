Downtown hotel now has 'good chance' of February opening — the latest in long line of delays

ENID, Okla. — More questions than answers are swirling around the accelerating progress on the construction of Enid’s downtown hotel, as those involved are either unwilling or unable to offer more specific updates on what has become nearly a decade-long process.
The Best Western GLō has a “good chance” of opening in February 2021, Enid City Manager Jerald Gilbert said Thursday, based on what he’s seen on recent visits to the site on Maine between Grand and Independence.
“It definitely looks like a hotel,” Gilbert said.
However, he said the city would know a firmer date after the holidays and even then would probably use a range or inflated date because of how long construction has taken.
As last reported in July, hotel construction managers and city officials both said they were aiming for an October opening, but Gilbert said Thursday that contractor schedules and weather conditions such as the late-October ice storm have again pushed that back.
It’s the fourth reported delay relayed to the News & Eagle since construction began on the Best Western in 2018.
Its co-owner and construction supervisor, Hasu Patel, said because of negative public attention around the hotel’s delays, she didn’t want to talk to the News & Eagle about specific progress or allow interior photos to be taken on Thursday.
She said she also had declined the city of Enid’s offer to photograph the interior ahead of the hotel opening.
Patel was working Christmas Eve and Day cleaning the upper floors of the hotel and said she just wanted to work until opening instead of continuing to talk about the “two steps forward, three steps back” construction that she said has become a joke around town.
Furniture and fixtures are now in the rooms (some yet to be unwrapped from plastic bags), fire extinguishers are installed, paint and lighting are being applied, doors are all in and so on. The parking lot has been paved. The pool is constructed but not yet filled. Wooden frames sit throughout the first floor.
Patel and her son, hotelier and cardiologist Dr. Atul Patel, both from Edmond, own and manage the hotel though ENIDBWP LLC, a corporation of Edmond-based Aston Management and Dr. Patel. Aston Management also manages the Springhill Suites in Enid, the hotel said Thursday, as well as hotels in Edmond, Chickasha and Ponca City, among other cities in Oklahoma.
After several deals with previous management groups fell through, construction on the Best Western GLō began with a groundbreaking in February 2018 — with initial plans to be finished by summer 2019.
The News & Eagle reported in March 2019 that timetable had shifted to an October opening. Heavy rains were cited for delays by June 2019, though, preventing electrical infrastructure in the building and soil stabilization for the parking lot. Gilbert at the time then said to expect an early 2020 opening.
That December, then-construction superintendent Ernesto Diaz then said to expect the hotel to open the summer after in 2020.
However, city code official Ken Bradley in January then ordered the hotel’s ventilation system be replaced, which required removing ductwork and sheet rock. Contractors also were still being bid out.
Bradley was unable to be reached for this story about further delays, and longtime construction manager Mike Quarter, of Edmond, did not return calls for comment.
Both had spoken about the delays in July, when contractors and managers had been waiting for city engineers to approve the hotel’s code-approved redrawn ventilation system, which had been received three weeks prior.
A key part of
the project
Since July, the parking lot was also finally completed, which Stride Bank Center General Manager Kevin Boryczki had seen from his office window at the event center.
Boryczki, who became general manager soon before the construction deal was approved, said he also had heard February as the hotel’s latest opening.
“And I will say this, in the last maybe two to three to four months there (at the hotel), I have seen significant progress from where I sit,” Boryczki said.
The event center and David Allen Memorial Ballpark are the city’s two biggest draws to fill the hotel, Boryczki said.
Enid’s event center and convention hall together hold around 400 events a year, and Boryczki estimated around 30% of those events include an overnight stay, such as convention groups and traveling tournament teams. Those who attend events such as weddings, concerts or Junior Welfare League’s annual gala would also prefer a nearby hotel, he said.
While an event center such as Stride Bank Center coordinates a group’s convention and facility agreements, the city’s visitor bureau functions as the go-between for hotels and groups to secure room blocks, room rates, etc.
When they return in January, Visit Enid staffers will be planning for spring 2021’s NJCAA Division II World Series in conjunction with the Best Western GLō’s expected earlyyear opening.
But its director, Marcy Jarrett, said Thursday that she hadn’t been in contact with the hotel for a while, saying she’d last heard a January opening was possible.
Jarrett said her office regularly books group packages nine to 12 months in advance, and some won’t book a conference unless a hotel is adjacent to or attached to the main facility as part of the official contract, such as the Oklahoma Transit Association.
Jarrett said not having a hotel near Stride has kept the American Kitefliers Association, whose members last visited Enid in 2015, from rebooking another convention.
The convention hall reopened in 2012, and the event center a year later, as part of Enid’s legally contentious Renaissance Project to reinvigorate the downtown area as a hub for tourism and entertainment.
And the downtown hotel has always been seen as a key part of that project.
“It’s the final jewel in the crown. It completes that complex,” Jarrett said.
A glowing light
for Enid
As the only commissioner still serving from when the plan began to come to fruition, Ward 3 City Commissioner Ben Ezzell said a lot has changed since he voted to approve the city’s first hotel development deal in 2013, when another hotel management group agreed to build and then own and operate a Hilton Garden Inn.
In 2020, Enid is no longer in an oil boom with expected economic growth, a global pandemic has taken ahold, the event center has also been built, operated and changed names, and downtown Enid is in better shape then ever, Ezzell said.
“It’s been like the slowest thing ever,” he said about the hotel project. “It is clearly moving faster now than it ever has, so as much as it’s taken a long time to get here, honestly I’m just glad things are moving along.”
ENIDBWP’s own agreement with the city of Enid, which Ezzell voted to approve in 2017, guarantees an annual minimum occupancy rate of 40% for the hotel’s 96 rooms during the first five years.
The city will pay the difference between the minimum rate and actual yearly rate if ENIDBWP does not have more than 14,906 rooms occupied a year, capped at $1,681,920 per year, on a maximum $120 average daily rate.
The developer’s other two hotels in Enid did have more than 40% room occupancy, Gilbert previously told city commissioners in the 2017 meeting to approve the agreement.
Ezzell and Jarrett both said meeting this quota won’t be an issue since new hotels tend to have the highest occupancy rates.
“That’s foot traffic seven days a week, all day long,” Jarrett said. “And with this hotel — with the light that literally glows on the design — that will add so much to the southern end of the downtown square and add even more energy to downtown.”