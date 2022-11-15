ENID, Okla. — The outdoor ice skating rink in downtown Enid will open for its third season on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.
Holidays on Ice, a partnership between Main Street Enid and Stride Bank Center, will once again be open through the Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s holidays and run through Jan. 8, 2023.
Natalie Rapp, MSE executive director, said she’s looking forward to the ice skating rink’s season and hopes it will continue to be brought back every year.
“Holidays on Ice has been really successful the last two seasons, and the community has really supported it,” she said. “We saw visitors coming from all over. The (One Enid Christ Tree) has obviously added to that. It’s starting to be like a ‘Christmas village’ in that area, and we want to just provide for the local community and the visitors coming in to Enid. As long as we have that support, and we know that it’s wanted by the community, we would love to continue to bring it back each year.”
Holidays on Ice, title sponsored this year by Visit Enid and the city of Enid, is located in the Stride Bank Center’s southern parking lot.
This year’s ice skating rink — like the previous season — is 85 feet by 52 feet, but it is positioned horizontally this year, which Rapp said “allows for more room to expand the ice skating rink in future years” and other activities.
“It also allows for more activities ... it’s just an easier layout to get more sheds in there — more space — and people can spread out,” she said. “We’re hoping that’ll be a good change this year.”
Holidays on Ice merchandise is available this year. Knit socks and stickers will be available at the shed where tickets are purchased.
Around 10,000 skaters visited Holidays on Ice last year, Rapp said, adding that she hopes that number grows this year.
“It’s always great to see so many smiling faces — people of all ages enjoying the ice skating rink and the atmosphere,” she said. “It’s definitely my favorite time of the year.”
Admission is $14 per person, which includes skates and a wristband that allows for all-day skating. With a military ID, the admission is $12, and for those who bring their own skates or are 5 years old and younger, the price for admission is $10.
Season passes are $60 each, and group skating rates and party packages are available, as well.
Tickets can be purchased either in person or online. For more information, visit https://skateinenid.com or SBC’s website, or call SBC at (580) 616-7381.
Certain days, Rapp added, will have specials like buy one, get one 50% off or a family four-pack deal. The best way to find out when those specials will be available is to visit the “Holidays on Ice in Downtown Enid” page on Facebook.
Hours will be 3-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 3-11 p.m. Friday; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday. Special hours include noon to 9 p.m. (11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday) from Nov. 21-23 and Dec. 19-30; 3-9 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day; noon to 11 p.m. on Nov. 25, which is Enid Lights Up the Plains; noon to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas Day; and noon to 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.
