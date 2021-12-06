ENID, Okla. — As far as organizers know, Enid’s downtown Christmas tree still measures up as the world’s tallest fresh-cut tree in 2021, despite losing nearly 30 feet in height overnight thanks to high winds.
The Christ Tree was lit again by Monday evening after crews from Kline Sign spent the day retrieving the broken top of the tree and lowering it to the ground. Organizers of The One event series then assessed the damage to the tree, lights and ornaments.
Nicole Winfield, project manager of The One, said a star might be newly added to the top of the Christ Tree instead.
“Once we narrow down exactly how to repair the tree, there is a possibility of putting a star,” Winfield said.
Gusts reportedly reaching 48 mph Sunday night broke off 27 feet from the top of the Christ Tree at around 10:45 p.m., according to a press release from The One.
The tree already had braved rain, snow and high winds traveling from Shasta National Forest in California, arriving in Enid in mid-October to be decorated before a lighting ceremony last month.
The One’s 42-day event series, which began Nov. 26, will continue as scheduled through Jan. 6, organizers said.
“We have the best team working on making repairs to Christ Tree along with the surrounding trees and decorations,” Kyle Williams, The One visionary and CEO of title sponsor Hammer Williams Co., said in the release. “Enid, without a doubt, is a wonderful community to live in. We are united and rise by lifting others. Together we can do great things.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.