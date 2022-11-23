ENID, Okla. — In just a little more than a week, the world’s tallest fresh-cut Christmas tree went from bare bark to fully decorated.
Six employees from California-based VGNS Enterprises arrived from the Golden State to Enid with The One Enid’s 140-foot Christ Tree on Nov. 14, and by Tuesday, Nov. 22, every branch had been inserted; every light had been wrapped around; and every ornament had been hung.
Kaden Rooney, one of the six crew members, said watching the process up close was fulfilling.
“It’s definitely a rewarding feeling, especially because of the whole mission behind this tree,” he said. “It’s not for marketing purposes or anything — it’s here for a great purpose.”
Rooney said from their initial arrival to Tuesday, workers put about 80 hours into getting The Christ Tree ready in time for the 29th annual Enid Lights Up the Plains on Friday, which is when the tree officially will be lit.
With near-freezing temperatures some days, Rooney said there were a few struggles, but the crew was glad that there weren’t any high wind speeds, like last year, or inclement weather.
“But the time crunch has just been, ‘Go! Go! Go,’” Rooney said.
Nicole Winfield, project coordinator of The One, said it takes about an average of 11 days to fill in and decorate a Christmas tree as tall as The Christ Tree, so for crew members to get it done in nine days is “pretty good.”
Winfield said she’s thankful for the work the six people put into The Christ Tree, especially since its arrival date was pushed back by three days.
“They’ve done a great job at getting everything knocked out,” she said. “We were a little worried about how long they would be here for, since we did lose all that time, but they worked into the early morning on some days, ... but we just wanted to make sure they get home to their families before Thanksgiving.”
Last year’s tree, which had arrived in October and went through several days of high wind speeds before the top portion snapped off, was “trial-and-error,” Winfield said.
The Christ Tree this year is reinforced with more guy wires and has a more stable base, and Winfield said it is fuller.
On Wednesday, finishing touches were being completed — Park Avenue was cleared and cleaned; the perimeter and archway trees were placed near The Christ Tree; and the VGNS Enterprises crew left Enid.
Rooney, who worked on The Christ Tree last year, said this is his favorite project and that the Enid community has really supported the crew members while they were here.
“We had a family bring us a homemade meal — some of us haven’t had that in months,” he said. “The community here is awesome. ... It’s a whole different tree, and the hospitality alone — that was a big part of it.”
Winfield said her hope for Friday is for forecasted rain to either hold off or go away entirely, but that the show will go on, and she’s looking forward to the Tree Lighting ceremony and the fireworks.
“Last year was just such a magical moment — not only for myself, but I think for anybody that came to see this,” she said. “To see it go from being dark to being lit all of a sudden, and then the fireworks go off — it’s such an experience.”
Enid Lights Up the Plains will kick off at 5 p.m. on Friday in downtown Enid on the Garfield County Court House Lawn. The parade will be at 6:15 p.m., and the lighting ceremony for The Christ Tree will begin at 7:30 p.m.
For more information or updates about The Christ Tree and other events from The One, visit The One Enid on Facebook. More information about Enid Lights Up the Plains can be found at https://www.mainstreetenid.com/enid-lights-up-the-plains.html or on Main Street Enid’s Facebook page.
