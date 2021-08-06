ENID, Okla. — After a year and a half of preparation, a recommendation is moving up the ladder to add a downtown Enid bank building designed and then remodeled in the mid-20th century to the National Register of Historic Places.
Though less than 50 years old, the modern architectural design of the Liberty Federal Savings and Loan Association Building, at 402 W. Broadway, has gained significance in the last half century, leading to its nomination by the city of Enid’s Historic Preservation Committee on Thursday.
Built in 1965, the square, two-story building was initially designed in “International Style,” a design for mid-century banks. A 1979-80 remodel — in response to local customer competition and adding a basement level — reportedly gained significance in the 40 years since as a “Modern Movement” design.
The original building and its remodel were designed by the same architect, the late Thomas Rogers, who lived in Enid.
The preservation commission unanimously approved recommending the nomination Thursday afternoon in the city administration building, following a motion from Taylor Venus and a second from Whitney Hall. The Oklahoma State Historic Preservation Office’s review committee will then consider the nomination, passing that up to the federal level.
“It’s a stair step” process, assistant city planner Karla Ruther said.
The bank building is currently occupied by Great Plains Bank, as well as a suite of offices for United Way of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma. The nonprofit Making a Difference is set to move into the building once Great Salt Plains’ new planned location is built in The District on West Garriott and Cleveland.
The building is located within several blocks of other mid-century buildings already listed on the National Register of Historic Places, including Security National Bank and Public Library of Enid and Garfield County.
The city’s preservation commission began the nomination process in March 2020 when Venus and fellow commission member Jimmy Nicholas optioned the building for a nomination prepared by a consultant from Dyer Need for Preservation.
Ruther said the commission spent around $4,000 on the nomination, using funds allocated from the state’s historic preservation office that in turn came from the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Historic Preservation Fund.
The state office’s review committee will vote on the building at its next meeting in late October in Oklahoma City, said Lynda Ozan, the deputy state historic preservation officer.
State approval then goes to the National Park Service, which has 45 days to approve a nomination — but the weeks after have several holidays though the new year, Ozan said.
“So we won’t know anything until probably next year,” Ruther added.
The city of Enid currently owns the building. Commissioners approved purchasing the property last year from Great Plains Bank, which will continue to lease the building from the city until it moves westward.
For 10 years, the city will lease a portion of the building facilities to Making a Difference, an after-school and summer youth program focused on middle school children.
City Manager Jerald Gilbert said the the nomination doesn’t impact the city’s ability to make improvements in the building, after city inspectors found several maintenance issues to be fixed over the next several years such as roofing and bathroom renovations for ADA compliance.
“We’re excited to see the nomination. It’s wonderful architecture,” Gilbert said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.